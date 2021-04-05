Thailand to review COVID-19 control measures to prevent new wave during Songkran

Numerous COVID-19 cases from entertainment places may force the government to review its disease control measures for the Songkran festival, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.







Mr Anutin wrote on his Facebook account that the ongoing COVID-19 situation might prompt the reconsideration of disease control measures because of the high number of people contracting the disease at entertainment places.

Officials found that the infected people tended to spread the disease widely because they failed to comply with the disease control measures of the Public Health Ministry and their behaviors could cause the new wave of COVID-19 in the country, he wrote.







The Public Health Ministry asked operators and staff of entertainment places and their visitors to seriously comply with the measures and cooperate with active case finding and disease control processes to prevent the new wave of the disease.

If the COVID-19 situation worsens this week, tougher disease control measures will be highly likely to ensure the Songkran festival next week will be safe, Mr Anutin wrote. (TNA)

















