Thailand to reopen land border crossings in 17 provinces on May 1

International travelers arriving in Thailand after May 1 are required to obtain a Thailand Pass prior to departure. Despite the fact that an RT-PCR test result is no longer required, the government’s COVID-19 task force says it will not remove this entry requirement at this time.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) clarified today that international arrivals must still obtain a Thailand Pass through online registration. Registration, on the other hand, requires fewer documents for people arriving after May 1st, in accordance with the government’s relaxed entry measures.



According to Dr. SumaneeWacharasint, an assistant spokeswoman for the CCSA, prepaid hotel reservations, and a negative pre-departure RT-PCR test will no longer be required, but travelers will still need to submit their vaccination certificates, as well as travel insurance with eligible health coverage.







She stated that if the situation improves further, the CCSA may consider discontinuing the Thailand Pass system entirely.

Meanwhile, some land border crossings between Thailand and its neighbors will reopen on May 1st. This includes Loei, NakhonPhanom, NongKhai, Mukdahan, BuengKan, Sisaket, Surin, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Trat, Tak, Kanchanaburi, Ranong, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Yala, and Satun border crossings.





Thai nationals who are fully vaccinated and return through one of these land borders will not be quarantined. Unvaccinated Thai nationals can avoid quarantine by presenting a negative RT-PCR test result obtained within 72 hours of arrival. Thai nationals are exempt from the travel insurance requirement.

The quarantine period for unvaccinated and untested Thai citizens is five days, with an exit test on Day four or five.



Foreign nationals arriving by land will need to obtain a Thailand Pass ahead of time. Cross-border nationals from Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Malaysia can obtain a Border Pass, which does not require travel insurance.

Only fully vaccinated citizens of the four neighboring countries are eligible to enter Thailand using their border pass, whereas unvaccinated travelers face the same entry requirements as unvaccinated people under the Thailand Pass scheme.







The CCSA also outlined a school reopening policy for the upcoming May semester. Schools are now instructed to hold on-campus classes as frequently as possible and to adhere to a response protocol without closing the entire campus. Schools are also instructed to arrange for vaccinations for students prior to the start of the new school year. (NNT)

































