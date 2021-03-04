Thailand to relax measures for Songkran festival next month

COVID-19 control measures will be relaxed for the Songkran festival next month and normal laws can replace the state of emergency law when it comes to disease control in the next few months, according to the secretary-general of the National Security Council.

NSC secretary-general Gen Natthapon Nakpanich said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration to work out suitable disease control measures for the Songkran festival and the Public Health Ministry was considering them.







The measures would be clearly known mid this month along with quarantine relaxation for arrivals for the Songkran festival, he said.





The local Covid-19 situation was improving and Songkran celebrations were thus likely, Gen Natthapon said.

Two digits of daily new Covid-19 cases would continue and normal laws could replace the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations in a few months, the NSC secretary-general said.

The state of emergency law had been necessary especially to quarantine arrivals and its imposition had not affected everyday life of general people, he said. (TNA)











