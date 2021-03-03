Central Festival Pattaya Beach opens free skate park

Skaters have a new place to grind after Central Festival Pattaya Beach turned its Second Road entrance into a free, temporary skate park.

Nineteen Central stores across the country have invited the public to practice and use skates, skateboards, rollerblades and longboards until 11 p.m. through March 31.

Central is also organizing free workshops conducted by national downhill skateboarding and Tokyo Olympic 2021 athletes and other pros from the Thailand Extreme Sports Association.







The retail centers also are offering special promotions from brands such as Pavement, Supersports and Rip Curl.

Chonnatee Petra brought his daughter Mana to skateboard at the mall. Central Festival is close to his house and he said Mana really likes the setup.





























