U.S. Marines provide Thai children with an exclusive learning experience aboard USS John L. Canley

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Map Ta Phut Industrial Port in Rayong, U.S. Marines welcomed 60 children and staff from the HHN Foundation for Thai Children for a special educational tour of the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) Courage Under Fire on March 30.

The ship, named in honor of John L. Canley, a retired U.S. Marine Corps sergeant major and Vietnam War veteran awarded the Medal of Honor, is a highly advanced vessel. It is designed to accommodate nearly all rotary-wing aircraft in the U.S. Department of Defense’s arsenal, as well as allied aircraft. With one of the largest flight decks in the fleet, the Canley is built to support both manned and unmanned operations across surface, air, and underwater combat missions.







During the visit, the children toured various operational areas of the ship, interacted with U.S. military personnel, and explored different career paths in the Navy. They also had the chance to see cutting-edge equipment on board, a dedicated sports area, and fully equipped living quarters that resemble a five-star hotel.

To conclude the experience, the U.S. Marines hosted a meal for the children and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting underprivileged youth in Thailand. The visit not only provided an educational experience but also strengthened ties between the U.S. military and the local Thai community.

































