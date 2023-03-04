Thailand to recruit retired teachers as volunteer educators

The Education Ministry in Thailand is set to recruit around 30,000 retired teachers or retired specialists to work as volunteer teachers, providing skill training and special education.

This initiative is part of the government’s third phase of the operation plan to deal with the aging society, which is aimed at helping the elderly remain happy after retirement, while their potential can be used to develop the potential of people in other age groups.







According to Deputy Government Spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul, the project would be open to retired teachers and retired specialists from around the country. The applications would be processed via an online system, and the Education Ministry will soon announce details of the project on its website. The project would be implemented in cooperation with the Labour Ministry, the Social Development and Human Security Ministry, and the Interior Ministry.

The recruited retirees would be assigned as volunteer teachers to help schools, teachers, parents, communities, and other sectors concerned. Many of them would teach work skills to communities or laborers under projects of the Labour Ministry.







Trisulee highlighted the importance of the implementation of the operation plan, as Thailand had become an aging society last year, and the population of senior citizens is expected to rise to 28% of the total population in 11 years. This project will not only provide education and training but also help the elderly remain engaged and active in society, which is crucial for their well-being.

The third-phase operation plan is designed for implementation from this year until 2037. The Education Ministry’s project is one of the measures taken by the Thai government to address the challenges that come with an aging society. (NNT)



























