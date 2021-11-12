Thailand to receive one million doses of Moderna vaccine from U.S.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), disclosed on Wednesday that the United States government has offered to donate a million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Thailand under the government-to-government contract.







Offered via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Opas said Thailand will be receiving 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine which will be donated through government agencies only. The United States stands side-by-side with Thailand to fight COVID-19 and begin the process of economic recovery.







He said the contract will be co-signed between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Thailand’s DDC, which stipulates that Thailand must not seek profit from the donated vaccine, such as by reselling them. In addition, the contract mandates that if the recipients suffer from adverse effects, the Thai government must provide treatment and/or compensation and cannot deny the responsibility.

According to the director-general, up to 8 countries have donated almost 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Thailand. (NNT)





























