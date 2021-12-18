Thailand to officially open all borders on January 1

Authorities will implement special disease prevention protocols for travelers entering Thailand through the NongKhai border checkpoint starting December 24.

Dr. ApisamaiSrirangsan, assistant spokesperson for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the center will inspect New Year celebration venues in provinces such as Chiang Mai, NakhonRatchasima, and NongKhai.







NongKhai, which shares a border with Laos, will be the first province to open to travelers under the Test & Go program.

Thailand is due to officially open all borders on January 1, including crossings in Mukdahan, NakhonPhanom, and UbonRatchathani.(NNT)



























