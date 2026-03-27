Thailand to nominate ‘Nang Yai’ shadow puppet art for UNESCO safeguarding list

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is preparing to nominate “Nang Yai,” a traditional shadow puppet performance, for inclusion on UNESCO’s list of Good Safeguarding Practices of Intangible Cultural Heritage following Cabinet approval. Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised said the submission will present a community-based approach to preserving and revitalizing the art form.

The Ministry of Culture said the nomination will be submitted under a category Thailand has not previously entered. The Director-General of the Department of Cultural Promotion has been authorized to sign and file the documents within the required timeframe.

The proposal draws on established community models in Ratchaburi, Rayong, and Sing Buri, where local groups have sustained Nang Yai through continued practice and intergenerational transfer of knowledge. The Wat Khanon community in Ratchaburi has received international recognition for its role in preserving the tradition.

Sabeeda said the nomination will spotlight Thailand’s cultural preservation efforts on the global stage, demonstrating how community-driven practices can sustain traditional arts. The move also supports efforts to amplify Thailand’s cultural presence internationally while preserving national heritage. (NNT)



































