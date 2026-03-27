Thai power agencies tighten energy-saving measures amid global fuel price pressures

BANGKOK, Thailand – State electricity agencies are stepping up energy-saving efforts amid rising global fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East, while maintaining that the country’s power system remains stable and dependable.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, and the Provincial Electricity Authority said electricity generation, transmission, and distribution continue without disruption, with systems operating continuously to meet nationwide demand.

To reduce energy use, the three agencies are implementing internal measures such as remote work where appropriate, setting air-conditioning temperatures at 26 degrees Celsius, switching to LED lighting, and increasing the use of online meetings.

Officials are also maintaining close oversight of infrastructure, with teams monitoring substations and distribution systems and conducting regular equipment checks supported by backup systems. The public is meanwhile being encouraged to use energy efficiently as the country navigates ongoing global energy pressures. (NNT)



































