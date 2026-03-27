Thailand advances Safe and Creative Media Fund, sets clear rules for 2026 project financing

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is moving forward with plans to support the production of safe and creative media, following a meeting of the Safe and Creative Media Development Fund Committee, chaired by Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi. The meeting reviewed key funding arrangements for projects under the 2026 fiscal year.

The committee examined draft agreements to ensure they align with funding categories and with applicants’ qualifications. The review was conducted in line with the Office of the Attorney General’s recommendations to ensure compliance with official funding criteria.

Members also set clear timelines for project implementation and scheduled disbursement of funds in stages based on project type. In addition, the committee approved exemptions from performance guarantee requirements for government agencies, state enterprises, and related entities to streamline operations.

Officials said the process ensures careful use of public funds while supporting media development that benefits society. The funding framework will continue to support projects that align with national priorities in safe and creative media. (NNT)



































