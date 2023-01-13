Thailand to nominate King Bhumibol as a UNESCO world eminent personality

Thailand’s Ministry of Education is preparing to propose His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the ninth monarch of Thailand, to the list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s world eminent personalities, coinciding with the centennial anniversary of King Bhumibol’s birth in 2027. The nomination aims at honoring his countless achievements, which impacted not only the country but also the world community.







A committee will be set up in charge of collecting all relevant information regarding King Bhumibol’s royal projects, in accordance with the UNESCO criteria, before submitting it to UNESCO by 1 December 2024.

After that, UNESCO will send letters of consideration to member states. Revisions must be done by the second quarter of 2025 so that the proposal can be presented to the UNESCO General Conference in November 2025.







Since 1962, 33 Thai figures and important historical events have been honored by UNESCO. The latest figure was renowned writer and scholar Phraya Sisunthonwohan (Noi Ajarayangkul).

His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great passed away on 13 October 2016, aged 88. The King’s main achievements centered on over 4,000 development projects nationwide that ranged from irrigation, farming, conservation, and flood and drought mitigation to drug control, public health, and distance learning. (PRD)

































