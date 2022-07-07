Thailand to launch campaigns to increase flight load factors and hotel occupancy rates

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has said it intends to request a budget of 1.03 billion baht from the government to assist the recovery of the country’s tourism industry.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the budget will allow Thailand to achieve its goal of generating 1.5 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year, despite the fact that the figures only account for 50 percent of tourism revenue in 2019.







According to the TAT Governor, 432 million baht will be used to promote tourism products and businesses, 450 million for the domestic market, 50 million for the Asia-Pacific market, and 103.75 million for the European market.

Yuthasak added that the loan would also be spent to support the airline industry's recovery, particularly a plan to increase the overall seat occupancy rate for each carrier.





To stimulate domestic tourism, the TAT would also launch promotional campaigns with airlines and hotels to increase flight load factors and hotel occupancy rates.

In addition, the TAT is considering launching a campaign to increase the number of passengers for tour bus operators affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (NNT)
































