Thailand to launch bus services connecting 3 airports to major tourist destinations

The Transport Company Limited, a state-run bus operator, announced that it will establish a bus service connecting Thailand’s three international airports, Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket, with major cities and tourist destinations, such as Pattaya, Chanthaburi, Trat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Phang-Nga.

The soon-to-be-operational airport bus network will not only provide tourists convenient transportation options, but also enhance tourism destination accessibility and increase economic activities in various areas along the routes.

It promises to be a convenient service. Meanwhile, we await more updates. (PRD)






































