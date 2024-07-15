Citizens from 93 countries able to enter Thailand either without visa or with visa on arrival with 60 days per visit

Thailand is set to implement a significant policy change to facilitate easier access for international tourists. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has announced that starting on July 15 citizens from 93 countries will be able to enter Thailand either without a visa or with a visa on arrival, permitting them to stay for up to 60 days per visit.

The new visa policy extends the stay period from the previous 30 days to 60 days for visitors from 57 countries, including the United States, Japan, and many European nations, which already benefit from visa waivers. Additionally, travelers from 13 other nations, such as India and Kazakhstan, previously limited to 30-day entries, will now also be eligible for the 60-day stay.







Moreover, the policy introduces visa waiver benefits for six new countries, including China and Russia. A further 17 countries, including Jordan, Sri Lanka, and Ecuador, will now qualify for visas on arrival, also allowing for up to a 60-day visit.

Srettha said he remains optimistic about the integration of these new regulations, citing robust preparatory measures that have been in place since last year to accommodate an anticipated increase in tourists from major markets around the world. (NNT)





































