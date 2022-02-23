Thailand to invest in startups and inspire new gens with entrepreneurship mindset

The Digital Council of Thailand (DCT) has recently attended an online APEC meeting of the Digital Economy Steering Group (DESG). The virtual conference aimed to set the digital development direction of the bloc under the APEC Internet and Digital Economy Roadmap (AIDER).

DCT President Suphachai Chearavanont proposed that APEC provide new generations with better access to technology and promote active learning methods.



In order to drive APEC’s digital economy, the DCT also recommended the following:

Creating a set of standards and an index to gauge digital development Encouraging cooperation among the government, the private sector and the public Developing human resources for digital development or “Digital Workforce” Encouraging “Digital Transformation” in the business and industrial sectors And developing an ecosystem catering to innovation, such as “innovation clusters” or “centers of excellence” on digital technology.

The DCT President also said APEC members should also consider investing in startups and instilling new generations with an entrepreneurship mindset. (NNT)

































