Thailand to highlight 5Fs soft-power foundations at ‘ITB Berlin 2023’ from March 7-9

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is leading an impressive delegation of 70 Thai tourism suppliers to ITB Berlin 2023, which is on from 7-9 March, 2023, and is the first in-person staging of the leading travel show since the pandemic.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The strong Thailand presence at ITB Berlin 2023 will reiterate to the world’s travel and tourism community that Thailand is again welcoming all visitors with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, which highlights the kingdom’s 5Fs soft-power foundations and the new direction towards experience-based tourism and a meaningful travel experience.”







At the forefront of the Thailand presence at this the 56th edition of ITB Berlin, is the Thailand Stand and which is carrying the theme of ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’.

The Thailand Stand will showcase the leveraging of the kingdom’s 5Fs soft-power foundations – Food, Film, Fashion, Festival, and Fight, new tourism offerings and experiences to be enjoyed throughout the country, and the push towards a meaningful travel experience for tourists – with a focus on sustainable and responsible tourism. And as people are now more health conscious than ever before, the stand will also highlight Thailand’s health and wellness offerings.







For the delegation of Thai tourism suppliers, ITB Berlin 2023 will be a valuable platform for reconnecting face-to-face with overseas tour operators – both existing business partners and potential new ones.

Among the specific activities Thailand is holding at ITB Berlin 2023 is the Thailand Mini Mart 2023, which will involve business meetings between the Thai tourism suppliers and operators selling Thailand from new markets identified as having great potential for travel to Thailand, including the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, and Hungary.

A more informal and social opportunity for networking between the Thai suppliers and overseas partners will be in the form of the Thailand Mini Mart Happy Hour.







At the Amazing Thailand Press Conference, members of the global tourism industry and media will be updated on the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, and some of the exciting new tourism products and wonderful experiences on offer throughout the kingdom.

TAT is also organising the “Discover Thailand Journey to Happiness” special event from 9-11 March, 2023, on the 6th floor at KaDeWe (Kaufhaus des Westerns) department store in Berlin. This enormous complex attracts 40,000 to 50,000 visitors daily, and the Thai event will showcase Thailand’s 5 soft power (Food Fight Film Festival Fashion) to store-goers. There will be cooking demonstrations of popular Thai food dishes, snacks and desserts, along with presentations and performances of Thai arts and culture.



Information on travel to Thailand and the many wonderful tourism experiences waiting to be enjoyed throughout the kingdom will be on hand for distribution, and tour packages to Thailand will be on sale. In addition, in collaboration with TAT, Thailand’s Central Group, which acquired the KaDeWe Group in partnership with Signa, will be holding a lucky draw. (TAT)



























