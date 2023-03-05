Thailand increases security in southern border to prevent drug trafficking and weapon smuggling

The government is increasing security measures and efforts to protect residents in the southern border provinces as part of its ongoing push for peace in the region.

Representatives of the government, led by Commander of the 4th Army Region Gen Pornsak Poolsawat, met with senior officials from the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Fourth Region on March 2 to discuss solutions to the region’s security problems and ways to enforce the law against separatist groups.







The priority, according to Gen Poolsawat, is to ensure state officials can carry out their duties safely and that residents can go about their daily lives without fear. He noted that persistent security problems in the South have allowed illegal activities, such as contraband smuggling, drug trafficking, and weapon smuggling, to flourish. As a result, authorities plan to increase surveillance along the border to close the escape routes used by those seeking to cause violence.







The meeting also discussed ways to rebuild residents’ trust in authorities and the role of the Chor Por Pithak Puenti (Chor Por Area Protection) unit, which works closely with residents to keep an eye out for insurgents. The unit collaborates with a squad that patrols mountainous areas to search for insurgents’ hideouts.







Lt Gen Santi Sakultanak, Director of the Fourth Region office of ISOC, emphasized the importance of enforcing laws against insurgents in a fair manner to avoid causing further violence. He added that dialogue is crucial to resolving the unrest, and state officials must keep communication open to reach out to leaders and communities and create an understanding of the security situation.

Last year, peace talks resumed after a long suspension due to the pandemic, resulting in an agreement on a roadmap toward the development of a comprehensive peace plan. (NNT)



























