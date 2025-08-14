Thailand to brief donor states, Ottawa Convention members on border landmine incident

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to brief more than 50 donor states and members of the Ottawa Convention on August 15 regarding the recent landmine explosion that injured seven paramilitary rangers in the Chong Chup Ta Mok area. Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Russ Jalichandra said the ministry has lodged a protest with Cambodia and is moving forward with formal diplomatic actions through all relevant channels.







On August 16, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will lead diplomatic representatives and relevant agencies to Sisaket province for an on-site visit. The delegation will hear directly from personnel in the field and verify facts surrounding the incident.

Russ said that since the first landmine case occurred, the Minister of Foreign Affairs has engaged with Ottawa Convention member states and related organizations. At the recent Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee meeting, Thailand proposed joint mine clearance operations, but the offer was rejected by Cambodia.



According to Russ, repeated anti-personnel landmine incidents show Cambodia’s lack of good faith in resolving the problem. He noted the refusal to cooperate constitutes a violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, the Ottawa Convention banning such mines, and international humanitarian law, while endangering the lives of Thai soldiers.

Russ confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take all necessary diplomatic measures to address the issue, safeguard Thai personnel, and ensure accountability under international agreements. (NNT)



































