Thai Commander says border stable ahead of RBC talks, landmine issue to be raised internationally

BANGKOK, Thailand – Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, stated that the Thai–Cambodian border remains stable, with both sides maintaining their respective positions.

He expressed gratitude for citizens’ donations and emphasized that there is no conflict between the military and the government, as each is fulfilling its respective duties.







Regarding the upcoming Thai–Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, Cambodia has confirmed its participation, with discussions scheduled for late August on Thai territory. The agenda will include follow-ups from previous General Border Committee (GBC) meetings, particularly concerning ceasefire measures.



The issue of landmines will also be addressed, as Cambodia has reportedly violated the Ottawa Treaty by using anti-personnel mines. Thailand intends to raise the matter internationally with the United Nations and the International Mine Action Center.

Lt Gen Boonsin added that clearance operations require the utmost caution. In some inaccessible areas, alternative methods, including the use of drones, may be necessary. (NNT)



































