Gov’t launches survey for homes damaged in Thai–Cambodian border clashes

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has instructed the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to establish building inspection centers to survey and repair homes damaged in the recent Thai–Cambodian border clashes affecting seven provinces.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak disclosed that preliminary assessments have identified damage in four provinces, Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, and Buriram, totaling 307 houses. In addition, public facilities including schools, hospitals, temples, private establishments, a petrol station, a convenience store, 39 livestock, and one public road were reported damaged.







The Department, in coordination with provincial governors, local government engineers, and volunteer engineers from the private sector, is conducting structural damage assessments, preparing repair designs, and estimating costs in accordance with government regulations. For homes that were completely destroyed, the Department has prepared 10 house plans that closely match the size and value of the originals.



The survey is expected to take at least one month. Once completed, a damage summary and cost estimates will be submitted to provincial governors for budget approval. The government aims to ensure that affected residents can return to safe and stable housing as soon as possible, with coordinated support from all sectors to alleviate hardships across all seven border provinces. (NNT)



































