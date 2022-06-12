Thailand to announce transition of Covid pandemic to endemic next week

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will prioritize the implementation of 2U and 3Por measures as Thailand prepares to transition to the endemic phase of the COVID pandemic.

According to the latest CCSA meeting, which was presided over by National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Gen Supot Malaniyom, COVID infection cases have been on the decline, while the number of fatalities has stabilized and is mostly related to patients in the “608” group who have not been vaccinated. The alert for COVID-19 in all provinces currently stands at level 3, but there is a possibility of lowering the alert to level 2 next week.







The CCSA is also preparing measures to ensure public health safety as they plan to relax prevention measures in the upcoming weeks. The CCSA and the Ministry of Public Health will prioritize the implementation of “2U,” which refers to Universal Prevention and Universal Vaccination measures. The 3Por (Enough Beds, Enough Medicine, Enough Medical Staff) measure will also be implemented, with a focus on providing vaccination and booster shots to more than 60% of the “608” group, as well as ensuring adequate beds, medication, vaccines and medical staff to provide efficient and effective services.





Concerning vaccination issues, the Ministry of Public Health reported that it has distributed jabs to local health-promotion hospitals and will also organize vaccination-promoting events. Additionally, public health officials said they were concerned about slower vaccination uptake, particularly among the elderly, where only 45.1% of the group has been vaccinated, compared to the ministry’s target of 60%.



The meeting also urged relevant authorities to ensure that educational institutions and entertainment venues strictly adhere to infection prevention measures in order to prevent new infections.(NNT)

































