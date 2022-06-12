Thai students allowed to return to universities in China

China has begun allowing foreign students to resume their studies at some universities in the country, following years of class suspensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat, the Chinese government will accept returning foreign students and allow them to resume their studies in China. Thailand, South Korea, the Solomon Islands, Pakistan, Nicaragua, Russia and Sri Lanka are among the countries whose students can return to the country.







The announcement also includes overseas students studying at universities such as Tianjin Juilliard, NYU Shanghai and Duke Kunshan, as well as Schwarzman Scholars program students at Tsinghua University.

However, due to China’s Zero COVID policy, Chinese authorities will maintain strict regulations and will not allow returning students to travel freely in the country.





Following bilateral talks, 76 Thai students were allowed to return to China to resume their studies earlier in February. Both sides are currently negotiating the return of a second group of Thai students to China in the future.(NNT)

































