Thailand to allow six groups of international visitors to come next week

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved several measures related to COVID-19 prevention measures.







According to Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, the center agreed, in principle, the motion to allow six groups of international visitors to come to Thailand.

The first are cyclists, who will take part in a cycling event, which will take place on October 6th to 16th in the provinces of Samut Songkhram, Petchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, and Surat Thani. The second group are pilots and cabin crew who have visited the United States, one of the countries with the highest number of COVID-19 patients. The third group are people visiting Thailand holding non-immigrant visas. The fourth and the fifth groups are long stay visitors with Special Tourist Visas (STV) and people holding the APEC Business Travel Cards. The sixth group are people who wish to stay in Thailand for no longer than 90 days in total. Visitors in this group must receive approval from the MFA before being allowed to visit Thailand. (NNT)







