Thailand throws doors wide open to welcome tourists for upcoming high season

Director of the News Division, Department of Information under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maratee Nalita Andamo, has announced that Thailand will officially downgrade COVID-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to a communicable disease under surveillance from October 1 onward to formally welcome more tourists and provide them with best health protection and confidence during their stays in the kingdom in the high season. The government also announced it will extend one of its most popular tourist visas from 15 to 30 days beginning in October.







During a meeting held on Thursday (Sep 1) by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Maratee stated that the agency would cease operations and its responsibilities will be transferred to the Ministry of Public Health as a result of the downgrade.

Maratee added that a number of new telemedicine applications are now available for those who prefer to avoid hospitals but still require medical advice. Among these applications are “Clicknic” and “MorDee”. The applications provide medication delivery and consulting services, with remote diagnostics provided by physicians from various practices.







The director of the News Division also mentioned the 12th APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy in Bangkok, stating that attendees discussed pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, as well as COVID’s public health-related lessons from the previous years. (NNT)































