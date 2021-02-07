Thailand teams up with 11 digital shopping platforms on new discount campaigns

BANGKOK – The Commerce Ministry has teamed up with 11 digital platforms to roll out new discount campaigns, running until Feb 28, to relieve economic hardship amid the pandemic.





Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said more than 100,000 shops are participating in the new campaign, with 1 million products and service items available.

The 11 digital platforms participating in the scheme comprise Foodpanda, Grab, Lineman, Robinhood, Gojek, Lazada, Shopee, Ohlala, Lalamove, JatujakMall and Thailand Post via www.thailandpostmart.com. (NNT)









