Thailand targets Indian wedding parties and honeymooners in tourism revenue boost

Thailand is hoping to boost its tourism revenue to between 600 billion-700 billion baht (US$16 billion-$19 billion) by year-end by targeting high-spending groups like Indian wedding parties and honeymooners.

According to Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, Deputy Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the kingdom hopes to tap into “pent-up demand” from the multi-billion dollar Indian wedding industry.







He noted that data from the last two years showed that many Indian couples got married, but could not find honeymoon locations or held back on getting married because they wanted to have their reception abroad.

Indian weddings in Thailand can cost 10 million to 30 million baht, as they can last up to a week and include everything from event planning to catering, decoration and transportation.







Siripakorn added that about 60% of Indian destination weddings in Thailand were those of residents of India, while the remainder was from overseas Indian families, so Thai tourism representatives in Mumbai and New Delhi are expanding partnerships with wedding planners.







Foreign tourism revenue from January to August 28 came in at 186 billion baht from 4.2 million visitors, with 10 million arrivals expected for the full year.

Having dropped most pandemic-related restrictions, the government is targeting revenue of 400 billion baht ($11 billion) in the second half of 2022. (NNT)

































