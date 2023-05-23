Thailand takes the global stage – a cinematic wonderland for foreign filmmakers

Thailand has become increasingly popular among foreign filmmakers, solidifying its position as a top choice for shooting locations and garnering international recognition for Thai movies.

The Country of Honor distinction was bestowed upon Thailand at the 13th Beijing International Film Festival, which took place from 25th – 27th April 2023.







The 13th Beijing International Film Festival serves as a platform for fostering collaboration between the Chinese film industry and its international counterparts, including countries such as South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, and Thailand. The festival encompasses various sections, including investment promotion exhibitions, project investment financing, industry dialogues, special events, signing ceremonies, and film promotion meetings. (PRD)















