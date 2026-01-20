Thailand switches on nationwide cell broadcast alerts in major disaster readiness test

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Permanent Secretary of the Interior has presided over the country’s first nationwide test of the Cell Broadcast emergency alert system, expressing confidence that the technology will significantly reduce losses from major disasters and strengthen the government’s ability to communicate with the public quickly and effectively, Jan 20.

Mr. Ansit Sampantharat, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Interior, chaired the nationwide Cell Broadcast test together with Mr. Teerapat Kachamat, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). Representatives from relevant government agencies, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and mobile network operators – National Telecom, True Corporation, and Advanced Info Service (AIS) – also attended the event. Provincial governors from all 76 provinces, Bangkok officials, district offices, and local administrative organizations joined the test online.







Mr. Ansit said disasters today are becoming more severe and complex than in the past. Establishing effective mechanisms to mitigate and reduce impacts is therefore essential, and the Cell Broadcast system plays a key role by delivering emergency alerts rapidly and directly to mobile phones in affected areas.

During the nationwide test, DDPM sent a National Alert message, which is intended for large-scale disasters affecting multiple areas. At exactly 2.00 p.m., residents in all 76 provinces and Bangkok received the alert simultaneously. The Thai message read: “This is a test of the emergency alert system. Not a real situation. Issued by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Please do not panic.” The English message stated: “This is a test message from Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), not real situation. No action required.”



According to preliminary feedback gathered through video conferencing with local authorities, the alert reached mobile phones in tested areas within 10 seconds. DDPM will further collect public feedback and submit a summary report to the Cabinet.

Mr. Ansit added that Cell Broadcast represents a new dimension in disaster warning, allowing precise, location-based alerts without unnecessary disruption to wider areas. Combined with public cooperation and adherence to safety guidance, the system will help reduce loss of life and property, enhance public confidence, and strengthen Thailand’s disaster management capabilities in a sustainable manner. (TNA)



































