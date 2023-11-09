TAT believes visa free for Indian, Taiwanese will boost revenue

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is confident that the removal of visa requirements for travelers from India and Taiwan will boost the revenue; particularly the Indian market.

TAT deputy governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific) Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya says that from November 10, 2023 until May 2024, the cabinet approves the additional visa waiver for Indian and Taiwan passport holders.







Arrivals from India and Taiwan can enter Thailand for 30 days. He says Taiwan is one of the high quality markets of Thailand who focusing on good food, good accommodation and average spending is higher when compared with other Asian tourists.

Taiwanese travelers spend 5,500 baht per day and their staying per trip is 8-9 days. The overall spending per trip is around 40,000 baht.







TAT forecast that the scheme will help increasing the tourists by 20 per cent. TAT expects that by the end of 2023, the Taiwanese tourists will be around 750,000, 90 per cent rebound from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic which could generate around 28.5 billion baht revenue.

According to the latest figures from January to October 29, there are 580,029 Taiwanese tourists arrive Thailand.







As for Indian market, the visa free scheme will push the numbers of Indian arrivals during the last two months of 2023 by at least 200,000. This can general more income around 4,500 million baht.

TAT previously projects that by the end of this year, there will be some 1.4 million Indian tourists enter Thailand. Under the visa free scheme, by the end of 2023, the Indian tourists are anticipated to reach 1.6 million and generate a total income of 68 billion baht. (TNA)



























