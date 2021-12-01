Thailand State Railway and Bangkok Mass Transit get financial aid for operational losses

The Cabinet has approved a 5.56 billion baht aid for the State Railway of Thailand and Bangkok Mass Transit Authority to mitigate their operational losses. The government says this financial aid will help ensure affordable services for the general public.

Members of the Cabinet in their meeting endorsed two financial packages worth 5.56 billion baht to help cover operational losses of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), and the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA).







Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek said these two state-owned transport operators have incurred operating losses while charging lower-than-cost fares.

From the total amount, a 2.279 billion baht package will be provided to the BMTA, while a larger package of 3.278 billion will be handed to the SRT.



The Cabinet has also approved a campaign promoting electronic donations to Siriraj Foundation and Chulabhorn Foundation for public health purposes. The general public or private firms can receive a tax rebate from their donations to these two foundations. (NNT)



























