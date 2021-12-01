Thailand clears substandard face masks off markets

The Thailand Consumers Council found 41 of 60 brands of disposable face masks made substandard products.

Dr. Paiboon Chuangthong, director of the council, said samples of face masks of 60 brands were collected randomly from Aug 16 to Oct 3 for tests on particle filtration efficiency with particles 0.1 and 0.3 micron in sizes. They were also tested for air permeability and pressure difference in accordance with the Thai Industrial Standard 2424-2562.







For general use, 3 out of 14 brands were standard. For medical and surgical grades, 3 out of 27 brands were standard. For respiratory protection in compliance with N95 and KN95 standards, 13 out of 19 brands were standard.



Saree Aongsomwang, secretary-general of the council, said the council reported the test results to the Thailand Industrial Standards Institute so that the latter could impose serious standard control and take legal action against the business operators who did wrong or infringed on consumers’ rights.

The council also urged the Food and Drug Administration to actively check the quality of locally made and imported face masks, she said. (TNA)



























