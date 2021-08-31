Thailand spends 105 million baht on Delta variant awareness campaign

Thailand’s cabinet has allocated a budget of 105 million baht to its Public Relations Department (PRD) to fund public campaigns aimed at improving health awareness regarding COVID-19.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said the department requested this additional budget to improve awareness of the highly contagious Delta variant and its impact on the country while getting the public ready for the full reopening.







She said the PRD also needs more funds to address the increasing amount of fake news being spread about COVID-19, which has been confusing the public.

According to the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry, the anti-fake news center investigated 148 articles, which it suspected to be fake news, from August 23rd to 29th. Eight URLs were found to have violated the ministry’s regulations regarding fake news. (NNT)



























