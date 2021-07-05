Thailand speeds up to close vaccine deal with US-made Moderna

The Office of Attorney General (OAG) has finished reviewing the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GOP)’s draft supply agreement for the purchase of the US-made Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The office already returned the document to the GOP for further action on Monday morning, OAG deputy spokesman Prayuth Phetkhun said in a statement.







Mr Prayuth said the OAG had received the draft from the GOP for a review on Friday at 2pm.

Attorney-general Wongsakul Kittipromwong said the OAG, aware that time was of the essence, had assigned Naree Tanthasathien, director-general of the Department of Legal Counsel, to work on it over the weekend.







The department finished the examination of the draft at 10pm on Sunday and it was returned to the GOP for further proceedings on Monday morning, Mr Prayuth said.

He said the OAG had also examined a number of draft contracts to buy vaccines against Covid-19.

The office spent one day to examine the draft for the purchase of Sinovac vaccine and five days on the same document for AstraZeneca vaccine.

As for the draft contract to buy Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the OAG received it from the Department of Disease Control on June 29. After finishing the review, it was also returned to the department on Monday morning.







There was no more vaccine contracts under review at the office, he said.

However, the OAG said it had not received the same drafts for other brands such as Sputnik V and Johnson & Johnson, Mr Prayuth added. (NNT)



















