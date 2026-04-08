Thailand, South Korea push CEPA talks, step up anti-scam cooperation

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has joined a telephone conversation with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, during which the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, security, and cultural exchange.

During today’s (Apr 7) call, both leaders stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between Thailand and South Korea and agreed to move forward with negotiations on the Thailand–Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The agreement is expected to support trade and investment while helping both countries navigate global supply chain challenges.

The leaders also discussed joint efforts to combat online crime, with authorities from both countries already working together on cross-border scam cases. Cooperation is set to expand through training and the use of advanced technology to improve prevention and enforcement capabilities.

The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in tourism and the creative industries, including film and entertainment, as people-to-people ties continue to grow. Anutin expressed support for peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula and invited the South Korean president to visit Thailand, including for the ASEAN Summit scheduled for November this year. (NNT)





































