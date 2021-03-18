Thailand ‘Songkran festival’ April 13-15, Khaosan Road drops full-scale entertainment activities

Operators on Khaosan Road planned cultural activities for the Songkran festival mid next month and a tunnel of sprayed disinfectant will be among highlights there.



Sa-nga Ruangwatanakul, president of the Khaosan Road Business Association, said local operators welcomed authorities’ decision to permit traditional activities and ban water fights during the upcoming Songkran festival.







They agreed that for the Songkran festival this year Khaosan Road should become a cultural road instead of being a road of full-scale entertainment activities, he said.

According to Mr Sa-nga, a big roof of kites will be installed on the road where there will also be traditional sand pagodas. Besides, there will be the processions of Buddha images for people to traditionally bathe.







A highlight will be the tunnel where disinfectant will be sprayed to contain COVID-19. Adjacent will be a tunnel of sprayed holy water from Buddhist temples in the capital for the blessings of visitors.



Songkran festivities on Khaosan Road were set for three days from April 13 to 15.

Mr Sa-nga said people on Khaosan Road had lost their income opportunities worth over 500 million baht since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year.

This year’s activities should result in the daily circulation of about 10 million baht on Khaosan Road during the festival and that should help local street vendors who did not have access to official loans, he said. (TNA)













