Thailand-Singapore ‘travel bubble’ will lead to welcoming tourists from Australia and New Zealand

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports aims to discuss with the Embassy of Singapore on a travel bubble between the two countries within this week.







Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Singapore has previously run the travel bubble with Australia and New Zealand. If Singapore agrees to run the scheme with Thailand, the country would probably be able to receive tourists from Australia and New Zealand as well.



He said the ministry also aimed to discuss the travel bubble with other ASEAN countries, including Vietnam and Laos where COVID-19 new cases were low. (NNT)

















