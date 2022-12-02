Thailand shows BIE global gathering it is ready to host ‘Specialised Expo 2028’ in Phuket

At the 171st Annual Meeting (171st BIE General Assembly) of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) held in the French capital of Paris, Team Thailand delivered its second country presentation in its mission to win the hosting of the Specialised Expo 2028.

Thailand reaffirmed its readiness in all areas to host the event, which it would be held in Phuket. The second country presentation focused on policy support, details on thematic subjects for the Expo, and the master plan and conceptual design of the Expo site.







The presentation began with a confidence building message from H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand, in which he highlighted that the organisation of the Specialised Expo 2028 would serve as an international platform to create cooperation in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It was also in line with the Royal Thai Government’s Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economic Model.

Team Thailand assured the BIE member countries that the Specialised Expo 2028 would create tangible benefits for the global community, especially as a platform for changes and cooperation at the policy level, and in providing inspiration for the new generation.







Representing Team Thailand in person at the presentation in Paris were H.E. Mr. Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Thailand’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB); Mr. Yossapon Boonsom, from the team of architects involved in the Expo’s space design, and Miss Annada Lakkhana, a 12-year-old schoolgirl and Phuket Young Ambassador, who spoke for the young generation.

TCEB’s Mr. Chiruit emphasised the importance of the planned concept for the Specialised Expo 2028, which is “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”.







The design and atmosphere of the Expo space would emphasise this main theme with a key element being the “Flow of Nature”. This would involve having as much green space as possible, and the use of nature-friendly technology to develop the area into a Carbon Neutral Pilot Project and “The First Expo in the Forest”.

The final vote of the 170 BIE member countries to select the winning host destination is scheduled to take place in June 2023. (TAT)

































