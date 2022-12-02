Thepprasit Road still a bumpy mess, despite city hall promises

A month has passed since Pattaya City Hall promised to level completed sections of Thepprasit Road, but the road remains a mess.

On Nov. 3, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said the city would expedite the leveling of Thepprasit where new drainage pipes have been laid, but the road surface remains unfinished, leaving 100 manhole covers seven centimeters above the surface.







The original plan was to complete the road surfacing once the pipes under the other half of the road were laid. Chonburi’s governor ordered Pattaya to change plans and resurface the half of Thepprasit that already is done.

On Nov. 30, Manote said the city finally has discussed the plan with the project’s main contractor and the work would begin soon.

No date for the start or finish were given, however.





































