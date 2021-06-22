Thailand shores up vaccine supplies with additional donation from Japan

The Public Health Ministry says Japan has offered to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Japan’s government will donate AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as Thailand seeks to shore up supplies, after some early delays in inoculations. An agreement will be signed on Thursday (24 June), with the vaccine to be delivered next month.







He said Japan’s donation is a token of friendship between the two countries. It will help Thailand with its supplies and provide the vaccine rollout with more flexibility. Japan is a major investor in Thailand and, after the COVID-19 situation is resolved, investment and trade between the two countries will become stronger than ever.

Mr Anutin added that the doses from Japan will be distributed as per the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) guidelines. (NNT)



















