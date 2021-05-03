Thailand sets up center to investigate reports concerning false promotion of herbs

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has set up a center to investigate fake news, which could hamper the government’s efforts in containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

DSI director-general Korawat Panprapakorn said the task force, which is in line with the policy of the Justice Minister, will also support the DSI in its investigations allowed under DSI law.



He said fake news has been spreading throughout the Covid-19 crisis, ranging from the promotion of herbs as a cure to drug recommendations by senior doctors.

Mr Korawat said the anti-fake news center will investigate attempts to spread false news to mislead the public about the Covid-19 situation with a focus on online platforms before submitting reports to the Justice Ministry and those up in the chain of command. (NNT)







