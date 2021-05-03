Claims of illegal migrants at Pattaya pier proved false

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya and immigration officials found no illegal workers when following up on Thais claiming foreign migrants were working and bringing Covid-19 to Naklua.

Thais claiming foreign migrants were working and bringing Covid-19 to Naklua were proved wrong in an inspection by Pattaya and immigration officials who found no illegal workers.

Responding to unfounded claims that Burmese and Cambodian fishermen were sneaking into Pattaya, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and Chonburi Immigration inspector Pol. Capt. Sitthipong Somphan led a team of officers to the Naklua Long Bridge April 30 to check documents and disease-control measures.



When immigration officials arrived, the Burmese and Cambodian laborers were pulling full nets off boats and sorting fish and shellfish into tanks for transport to market.

All the foreign workers were found to have proper visas and work permits, although a few were warned for not wearing face masks and a couple for steering their fishing boats, a job reserved for Thais.

Manote said he planned to have the Marine Department return to the pier to check fishing boat registrations and licenses for Thai helmsmen.

