Thailand sets 600 million baht for multilateral Coronavirus vaccine production

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he sought an urgent budget worth 600 million baht for Thailand’s joint efforts with other countries to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus disease 2019.







The prime minister would decide if the budget would come from the government’s central budget or a loan. However, the budget should be allocated as soon as possible, Mr Anutin said.

“A vaccine will be a key tool to fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Mr Anutin also said that he followed up anti-government demonstrations and found that 90% of demonstrators wore face masks.

Meanwhile, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported a new COVID-19 case, a Thai national who had returned from Indonesia and been quarantined.

The new case raised the total to 3,378, 3,194 of whom recovered. The death toll had stood at 58. (TNA)











