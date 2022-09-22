Thailand seriously bids to host Expo 2028 in Phuket

The government and all parties concerned are doing their best to win the right to organize Expo 2028 – Phuket, Thailand, according to the government spokesman.

Announcing the determined efforts, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the government already sent its request to host the Specialized Expo by the name of “Expo 2028 – Phuket, Thailand” to Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris.

A committee on bidding for the “Expo 2028 – Phuket, Thailand” organization agreed that the government should present the Public Health Ministry’s Assistance Package for Developing Countries to BIE to support the exposition organization proposal as required by BIE.







The committee also approved the organization of the “Future of Life Forum” in France on Nov 1-4 to present the theme of the “Expo 2028 – Phuket, Thailand” in depth.

Besides, the director of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) will propose the Model Agreement to BIE to present the conveniences and privileges that will be offered to exhibitors. TCEB has reported that BIE will announce the country that will win the right to host the Specialized Expo in June next year.







Phuket had a competitive edge for its infrastructures, geography and tourist attractions, Mr Anucha said.

The “Expo 2028 – Phuket, Thailand” would bring about economic benefits, cause the circulation of 49.23 billion baht, increase the value of the gross domestic product by 39.36 billion baht, generate 9.51 billion baht in the government’s revenue and create 113,439 jobs, Mr Anucha said.

Its return on investment would be about nine times and the government expected the exposition to attract about 4.9 million visitors from 106 countries. Of them, 54% would be Thais, the spokesman said. (TNA)

































