Thailand serial killer Si Quey cremated

The body of a man convicted of killing seven children was cremated on Thursday after it had been on display at a hospital museum since 1959.







Si Quey, a Chinese migrant who settled in Thailand in 1946, was executed by firing squad on September 17, 1959, when he was 32 years old.

His preserved cadaver had been put on display at the Medical Museum of Siriraj Hospital after the execution until it was removed last year, following a campaign by an activist group.



The Department of Corrections organized the cremation for Si Quey at a Buddhist temple in Nonthaburi province on Thursday. Among the guests were actors and actresses who appeared in TV series based on the true story of Thailand’s most notorious serial killer.

The removal of Si Quey’s cadaver from the museum came after residents of Thap Sakae district of Prachuap Khiri Khan filed a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission. They argued that the exhibit violated the man’s dignity as he was branded a cannibal.

The campaigners have said Si Quey was only convicted of murdering the last victim and there was no clear evidence that he ate the victim’s organs.

Si Quey allegedly committed the first four murders in Thap Sakae and the rest in Nakhon Pathom, Bangkok and, finally, Rayong where he was arrested in 1958.(TNA)











