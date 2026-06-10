Thailand seizes chemicals enough to produce 1.1 billion meth pills in Golden Triangle blow

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced the seizure of approximately 50 metric tons of precursor chemicals linked to a transnational drug network, calling the operation a major success in efforts to disrupt narcotics production in the Golden Triangle region. Authorities said the chemicals could have been used to produce about 1.1 billion methamphetamine pills or 21 metric tons of crystal methamphetamine. The operation stemmed from cooperation between Thai authorities and South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, which assisted in the apprehension and return of a major Thai drug suspect who had been living abroad for about 14 years. Investigations by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, the Royal Thai Police, and the Department of Special Investigation later expanded into the network’s financial activities and chemical supply chains.







Authorities carried out searches at 10 locations across Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Rayong, and Nonthaburi, targeting three companies suspected of involvement in the procurement and distribution of chemicals used in illicit drug manufacturing. Investigators also uncovered links to criminal groups involved in acquiring substances used to produce etomidate, a controlled psychotropic substance that has previously been detected in e-cigarette liquids. Government Spokesperson Rachida Dhanadirek said the seized materials included large quantities of acetone, acetic acid, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, and other industrial chemicals. The operation highlights continued cooperation between Thai agencies and international partners to intercept precursor chemicals, dismantle drug networks, and prevent narcotics from reaching regional markets. (NNT)

















































