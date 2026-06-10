Thailand scrambles to support shrimp farmers after Malaysia import ban

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun has directed urgent support measures for shrimp farmers and fishery operators in response to Malaysia’s decision to suspend imports of five shrimp species from Thailand, effective June 1. The suspension includes whiteleg shrimp, black tiger shrimp, banana shrimp, striped tiger shrimp, and blue shrimp, and is expected to reduce Thailand’s shrimp exports by about 300 to 400 tons per month. Suphajee stated that the government is closely monitoring the situation and has implemented measures to support affected producers. In the short term, provincial commerce offices have been instructed to work with modern trade operators and to launch the “Thais Help Thais” program to distribute shrimp products nationwide. This initiative aims to lower transportation costs and boost domestic consumption.







​For the medium and long term, the Ministry of Commerce has instructed Thai commercial attachés worldwide to identify alternative export markets to diversify risk and reduce reliance on a single destination. The ministry is also collaborating with the Department of Fisheries to prepare for discussions with Malaysian authorities. Thailand will highlight that its shrimp products meet internationally recognized safety standards and request a review of Malaysia’s measures, encouraging a more flexible approach rather than an immediate suspension. The Deputy Prime Minister also urged the media to provide balanced, accurate information so that shrimp farmers, exporters, and businesses throughout the supply chain stay informed about both immediate assistance and the long-term solutions from the government. (NNT)

















































