Thailand and China team up to train 1 million future-ready workers

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand is expanding vocational education cooperation with China to prepare workers for future industries, with plans to develop one million skilled workers over the next five years. The effort is being carried out through the China-Thailand Vocational Education Cooperation “210 Majors” Project, seeking to align education more closely with labor market demand and industry needs. Education Minister Prasert Chandraruangthong recently opened the program’s sixth workshop in Bangkok, attended by representatives from Thai and Chinese government agencies, educational institutions, and the private sector. A key element of the project is the “3+1” model, which combines proficiency in Thai, Chinese, and English with artificial intelligence skills to better prepare students for careers in both domestic and international markets.







The program supports workforce development in sectors facing growing demand, including artificial intelligence, digital technology, electric vehicles, rail systems, clean energy, logistics, robotics, automation, and high-value tourism services. Cooperation between educational institutions and industry partners covers curriculum development, internships, apprenticeships, and employment pathways for graduates. According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, Thailand-China vocational education cooperation has expanded steadily in recent years. Between 2018 and 2024, China provided 3,421 scholarships through dual-degree programs, while Thailand approved 19 higher vocational dual-degree courses that began accepting students in the 2025 academic year. (NNT)

















































