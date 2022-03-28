Thailand seized over 45,000 counterfeit items in January

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has reported that relevant government units in January confiscated more than 45,000 counterfeit items nationwide.

DIP Deputy Director-General Jittima Srithaporn revealed that the operation was a joint effort between the department, the Royal Thai Police, the Customs Department, the Department of Special Investigation, and IP owners.



During the operation, officials apprehended about 150 suspects, 113 of whom were arrested by the Royal Thai Police, who also seized nearly 42,500 items. Authorities from the Customs Department were responsible for the remaining cases, collecting about 3,000 counterfeit products. These included handbags, shoes, garments, hats and eye wares.

Deputy Director-General Jittima added that a total of 648 patent infringement cases underwent mediation from October 1st, 2002, to February 28th, 2022. 353 of the cases have since been successfully resolved.







Those violating trademarks registered in Thailand are liable to face imprisonment of up to four years, a fine of up to 400,000 baht, or both. Those violating unregistered trademarks can meanwhile face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both. (NNT)

































