Thailand seeks shortening of quarantine periods from 14 days to 7-10 days in prepared areas

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry revealed on Thursday that the National Communicable Disease Committee will propose the shortening of quarantine periods for some visitors from abroad, from 14 days to 7-10 days, on a case-by-case basis.







Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the committee resolved to propose to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) that the 14-day quarantine for foreign tourists visiting Thailand should be shortened to stimulate the economy.



He said the shorter quarantine would be implemented in some tourist areas and officials are considering their readiness regarding vaccination coverage, local COVID-19 situations and hospital bed occupancy. Such areas will welcome Thai tourists next month, to evaluate their readiness, before receiving foreign tourists in November.







According to the Department of Disease Control, the quarantine would be 7 days for visitors who have been fully vaccinated and they would be tested for COVID-19, using the RT-PCR method, upon arrival and again 7 days later. The quarantine would last 10 days for the visitors who do not have a vaccination certificate. They will undergo two RT-PCR tests, first upon arrival and the second before finishing the quarantine. Visitors in this category must only arrive by air. (NNT)

































